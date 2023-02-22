Hong Kong has avoided betting big on land sales to fill its coffers in the coming financial year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong has avoided betting big on land sales to fill its coffers in the coming financial year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong budget 2023-24
Hong Kong /  Society

Budget 2023-24: Hong Kong records lowest land sale revenue since 2016, prompting conservative projection for coming financial year

  • Government estimates it will generate HK$85 billion from sales of 18 sites in coming financial year, down from original forecast of HK$120 billion for 2022-23
  • Finance minister Paul Chan says conservative projection ‘due to lower-than-expected transaction prices of some land lots’, and cancellation of some sales last year

Edith Lin

Updated: 7:29pm, 22 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has avoided betting big on land sales to fill its coffers in the coming financial year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong has avoided betting big on land sales to fill its coffers in the coming financial year. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE