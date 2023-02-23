At least 105,200 Hongkongers have arrived in the United Kingdom since a new route to British citizenship began almost two years ago, the government revealed for the first time on Thursday, as a brain drain from the city continued unabated. The British government figures released on Thursday showed 10,100 Hongkongers applied for the pathway to British citizenship in the fourth quarter of last year taking the total to 160,700 almost two years since its launch on January 31, 2021, up until December last year. About 96 per cent of them – or 153,708 – were approved. “One hundred five thousand and two hundred people have arrived in the UK on the scheme since it began,” said the British Home Office in its quarterly immigration update. It added that 11,000 individuals arrived in Britain between October and December last year. Number of Hongkongers applying for UK universities falls for second year in row The number of Hongkongers who applied for a route to British citizenship remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the previous three months which had the fewest applications since the British National (Overseas) visa scheme was launched in January 2021. Almost all of the applications in the fourth quarter – 83 per cent – were filed from outside Britain and the remainder were made from inside the United Kingdom. There were 6,400 main applicants, with 3,700 dependents. An estimated 5.4 million people out of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million population are eligible for the scheme, which allows successful applicants and their dependents to live, work, and study in Britain for up to five years, after which they can apply for citizenship. Britain launched the visa after Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong, which the UK described as a “clear and serious breach” of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that laid out the conditions for the city’s return to Chinese rule. Canada and Australia have also offered “lifeboat” settlement schemes to Hongkongers in response to the sweeping legislation. In the wake of the 2019 anti-government protests , Beijing imposed the security legislation in June 2020, banning acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers.