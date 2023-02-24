Hong Kong’s Golden Bauhinia Square is set to receive a facelift. Photo: Felix Wong
Celebration time for Golden Bauhinia Square as Hong Kong’s ceremonial centre to get major makeover by 2027
- According to the bureau, Forever Blooming Bauhinia Sculpture and flag poles will be placed on an elevated platform to ‘highlight their importance’
- Celebration Precinct part of plan to revitalise promenade stretching from Wan Chai to North Point
Hong Kong’s Golden Bauhinia Square is set to receive a facelift. Photo: Felix Wong