Hong Kong’s renowned bun festival on Cheung Chau, which welcomes thousands of attendees annually, will return in May after a three-year hiatus. In a step forward for the city’s return to normality since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic , the government on Friday said the finale of the Bun Carnival would be held at the scenic outlying island on the night of May 26. Recruitment of candidates for its iconic bun scrambling spectacle, which sees fearless men and women climb decorated towers, will begin from Monday. The Post explains what this traditional Chinese festival is all about. Light fantastic art show illuminates Hong Kong night sky How did it come about? The festival celebrates a traditional Taoist Chinese practice dating back to the late Qing dynasty. It is held annually to honour Pak Tai, a Taoist god of the sea. According to one tale of its origins, pirates arrived on Cheung Chau in the 18th century amid an outbreak of the plague. Local fishermen were only able to rid the island of the unwelcome guests by driving away evil spirits using an image of Pak Tai. The villagers, so the legend goes, also disguised themselves as different deities to chase away the spirits. The Hailufeng, or Hokkien people, are believed to be the first on the island to worship the god. When is the festival held? The festival is typically staged around May, to mark the eighth day of the fourth lunar month in the Chinese calendar, which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha’s Birthday. The festival lasts four days but a parade only takes place on day three. It was last held in 2020, in the early days of the pandemic, but in a heavily watered-down version after its main parade was cancelled for the first time in nearly a century. Firefighter Jason Kwok crowned first ‘King of Kings’ at bun scramble How does the bun-scrambling competition work? A highlight of the festival, the bun-snatching event involves dozens of climbers scaling bamboo towers decorated with white plastic buns at the stroke of midnight on the third day of celebrations. Buns were typically offered to appease gods, but today competitors value them for precious points. Those nearest to the top of the towers earn the athletes more points. The climber with the highest score within a stipulated time limit wins. The towers are constructed outside the island’s Pak Tai temple during the lead-up to the big day. An accident in 1978 injured 100 people after two bun towers collapsed, causing the competition to be halted until 2005. How does one take part in the competition this year? The government announced physically fit people aged 18 or above were welcome to take part in the event by submitting applications from Monday until March 20. The selection contest will be divided into two rounds. Twenty-four contestants recording the shortest time in the preliminary round will be eligible to enter the semi-final. They will then compete for the 12 finalist places and later be shortlisted to enter the bun scrambling final. Enrolment forms will be available at the 18 district-level offices of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, and sports centres in the Islands district. They can also be obtained from the 2023 Bun Carnival dedicated website here . What other activities will be held? Besides the bun scrambling competition, other events will be open to the public. Colouring and drawing competitions for kindergarten and primary students in the Islands district aim to promote the festival and local traditions among young people. The Climbing Carnival, held on May 14, will also feature bun tower climbing relay competitions, game stalls, handicrafts and variety shows. A wishing bun tower will also be set up and winning works from the students’ colouring and drawing competitions will be displayed. Villagers also celebrate the festival with a piu sik , or “floating colour” parade, which sees children dressing up as famous city figures and carried down the island’s main street on stools. The parade is also accompanied by vibrant performances, including drum playing, lion dances and brass marching bands. Can the festival draw more tourists? The return of the festivities on Cheung Chau coincides with Hong Kong’s new all-out global promotional drive to entice visitors back into the city after three years of isolation under tough pandemic rules. Tourism industry leaders like Annie Fonda, executive director of the Travel Industry Authority, believed the festival would not attract as many foreigners this year. Cathay to dish out 80,000 return flights to residents of Southeast Asian countries “At the moment, we have inbound tourists coming to Hong Kong, but I don’t know whether there will be a lot of [them] going to that event. It’s quite localised even though it is quite exciting,” she said. “Maybe it will attract a portion of tourists, but mainly its locals [who will attend].” But tourism sector lawmaker Perry Yiu Pak-leung said he thought otherwise, believing the uniqueness and specialities of the festival could attract more tourists. He added more discussions needed to be held on transport arrangements before the festival.