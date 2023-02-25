Lisa Lam, co-chair of the event, says registration was low when it opened last October amid quarantine rules for travellers. Photo: Felix Wong
Lisa Lam, co-chair of the event, says registration was low when it opened last October amid quarantine rules for travellers. Photo: Felix Wong
Gay Games organisers confident more people will sign up for event in Hong Kong amid lifting of Covid curbs, confirm most venues

  • Lisa Lam, co-chair of event, says registration was low when it opened last October amid quarantine rules for travellers
  • Queen Elizabeth Stadium, which will host martial arts event, is the only confirmed government venue

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 6:05pm, 25 Feb, 2023

