In the first months of the pandemic in 2020, residents were desperate to secure enough boxes of masks. Photo: AP
In the first months of the pandemic in 2020, residents were desperate to secure enough boxes of masks. Photo: AP
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s love-hate relationship with Covid-19 masks: from panic buying to lining up for limited-edition designer runs

  • Residents will finally be allowed to take face coverings off in public on Wednesday, but how many will choose to ditch them?
  • Not only have they become regular parts of people’s look, but wearing them reflects local value of showing care for others, one expert says

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:40am, 1 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
In the first months of the pandemic in 2020, residents were desperate to secure enough boxes of masks. Photo: AP
In the first months of the pandemic in 2020, residents were desperate to secure enough boxes of masks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE