An extra interchange station might be created in Kennedy Town to link artificial islands off the coast of Lantau with Hong Kong Island, city authorities revealed on Thursday as they brushed aside concerns that the ambitious reclamation plans would be difficult to accomplish. Director of Civil Engineering and Development Michael Fong Hok-shing expressed his confidence in building the Kau Yi Chau islands after concern groups warned the reclamation project with a depth of more than six metres could face technical difficulties that would lead to delays and cost overruns. “We are confident because the Hong Kong government has successfully accomplished many reclamation projects. Depth was never a problem,” Fong said after launching an exhibition introducing the project to the public on Thursday. The three artificial islands in Kau Yi Chau are part of the government’s mega project “Lantau Tomorrow Vision”. The project, costing HK$580 billion (US$73.8 billion), aims to reclaim 1,000 hectares (2,471 acres) of land during its first phase and build 210,000 living spaces over the next two decades. Fong revealed on Thursday that the government was looking into creating a new interchange railway station at Kennedy Town – on top of the original HKU station nearby – which would link Hong Kong Island west with the artificial islands and Hung Shui Kiu in Yuen Long. He said the route would support the transport needs of Kau Yi Chau but also ease the traffic congestion from New Territories northwest to the city centre. Local NGO Liber Research Community earlier warned that the Lantau project involved building artificial islands with an average depth of six to eight metres, which it said was deeper than previous projects. Dismissing the concerns, Fong pointed out that the city had previously reclaimed 16 hectares of land near Shek Kwu Chau, which was built on a depth of 12 to 15 metres and now was under construction for a new incineration facility. “Another example is the recently operated third runway of the Hong Kong International Airport. Water depth there is between 4 to 8 metres. All these projects have been successfully managed,” he added. Hong Kong’s artificial islands plan ‘could become financially risky, run into delays’ When asked if the mentioned successful cases were comparable to the Kau Yi Chau project, because those were both built near the coast, Fong said being close to the shore means convenience in logistics. He said the government had mastered the techniques to create artificial islands near or far from the land. But he stopped short on what techniques would be applied, nor was such information displayed on the graphic boards at the exhibition. The government had referred to incomparable cases, argued Chan Kim-ching from the Liber Research Community. He said it should have compared the current project with the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, which he regards as a similar case. The artificial island for the HZM Bridge is built in the middle of the sea with a depth of up to 40 metres. The non-dredging reclamation methods have caused the land to drift six to seven metres away from its planned spot, leading to a rising budget to fix the problem. Hong Kong to unveil green measures later this year to offset artificial islands plan “The government gave no details on what techniques it would use and referred to incomparable cases. That’s misleading to the public,” he said. “If no detailed and accurate information is provided, how can the public make a fair judgment on whether to pay for such a massive yet uncertain project?” he added. The government proposed to build seven communities on the three artificial islands. It also suggested applying a “vertical integration” architectural style that will mean buildings will serve different purposes, according to Director of Planning Ivan Chung Man-kit, who was at the same exhibition. Chung noted the proposal took into account the Covid-19 pandemic that forced many to work from home and desert many CBDs in different regions and countries. ‘Too early’ to decide housing ratio for Hong Kong’s artificial islands off Lantau “With ‘vertical integration’, buildings become multifunctional – some floors are used for commercial means while some contain residential units,” Chung said. “In that sense, even if a similar pandemic hits again, people will find it convenient to go to work or run errands. The place will not become a sleeping city or a deserted CBD.” The Kau Yi Chau artificial islands are expected to become the city’s third core business districts, together with the ones in Central and Kowloon East. The public consultation will be completed at the end of March.