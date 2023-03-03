Hong Kong’s biggest outdoor music festival returned to big fanfare on Friday after four straight years of cancellations, with visitors from mainland China and overseas attending the concert following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. The Clockenflap Music and Arts Festival, an iconic three-day entertainment event held by the city since 2008, kicked off at the Central Harbourfront Event Space just days after Hong Kong axed its sweeping mask mandate. Excited concertgoers began gathering outside the event area an hour before its 6pm launch. Everything you need to know about Clockenflap 2023 festival in Hong Kong Among them was 25-year-old Lin Yuzhou, who travelled from Shanghai to Hong Kong on Friday to see the show. She said she had spent 1,400 yuan (US$202) on a three-day ticket but online mainland Chinese vendors were now charging up to 5,000 yuan. “I am obsessed with the music festival, this year Clockenflap really invited some big names that I love, such as Arctic Monkeys, Phoenix and Wutang Clan … I once dreamed that I attend Arctic Monkey’s tour, now it has finally come true,” she said. The trip also marked her first time in Hong Kong, with the accountant saying she and her boyfriend would seize the opportunity to explore the city. “I will try some Hong Kong-style food and go sightseeing,” she said. Around 100 acts will grace Clockenflap’s stage over the next three days, including world-famous British rock icons Arctic Monkeys, French synth-rockers Phoenix and Norwegian folk-pop duo Kings of Convenience, as well as American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Regional and local favourites such as Japanese dance-pop sensation CHAI and Hong Kong Canto-rock group KOLOR will also join the event’s eclectic musical mix, alongside Swedish indie-pop superstars The Cardigans, American singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan and backed up by Britain’s Black Country, New Road and Bombay Bicycle Club. Mike Hill, the festival’s managing director, said: “We were not able to hold the event for four years, and this is the first time ever that our tickets have been sold out, which is amazing.” “The idea that everyone has left Hong Kong, they are not, they are working away on consistency,” he added. “We’ve got an amazing audience coming and we don’t need to wear a mask this time.” 8 Hong Kong artists worth the Clockenflap 2023 ticket price alone Taitat Chan-u, a 22-year-old university student from Thailand, came to Hong Kong for the first time just to attend the festival. “I am really excited about the music festival, especially for Arctic Monkey, the band that I love. Even though there are a lot of music festivals in Thailand, this one in Hong Kong is still worth coming to,” said Chan-u, who will spend six days in the city. “I feel Hong Kong is now basically like Bangkok, people can choose to wear a mask or not, and the restrictions related to Covid-19 are basically invisible.” Hongkonger Jamie Lai, who waited outside half an hour before the show, said: “I am a huge fan of outdoor concerts, and I have always wanted to join Clockenflap but when I finally hit 18, Covid-19 came and basically everything was shut down. So it is a great thing that I can finally get my happiness back.” Arctic Monkeys to headline Hong Kong’s Clockenflap festival in March 2023 Dee Eadon, a 49-year-old expat living in Hong Kong for 12 years, also said she was thrilled to see people gathering and celebrating once again. “The mask mandate is the outcome of such restrictive measures to handle Covid-19. I totally understand … Now, I’m super excited because I can write freely and move around,” she said. “I feel really good about Hong Kong.”