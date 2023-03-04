Domestic helper Kurnia Waty avoided swimming for about 20 years after she almost drowned in a river near her home in Bandung, Indonesia. But after reading about accidental drownings in Hong Kong three years ago, she felt it was time to improve her survival skills. “My fear, anxiety and trauma affected me a lot,” recalled Waty, 45, who has been in Hong Kong for 15 years. “But swimming is an important life skill.” She turned to Splash Foundation, a charity offering free swimming classes to underprivileged children and adults, including domestic helpers. The group, which has taught about 3,000 people how to swim since its establishment in 2015, has set a target of training 3,000 this year alone. Waty completed 12 hour-long beginners’ lessons and another 12 for intermediate swimmers, gaining confidence as she progressed. Swimming became her favourite sport. Then, in 2021, she was on a sampan in Aberdeen when she fell overboard. Unlike her bad memory of the day she fell into the river, Waty said she did not panic and swam back to the boat within minutes. “Swimming saved and changed my life,” she said. Hong Kong charity offers free online swimming lessons before pools reopen The charity has trained about 3,000 domestic helpers so far, mainly from the Philippines and Indonesia. Starting with a group of volunteer swimmers, both expatriates and locals, the non-profit has offered free lessons to poor children and domestic helpers who had neither the opportunity nor the means to learn to swim, said Libby Alexander, its chief executive officer and co-founder. Private lessons were available, but cost about HK$150 (US$19) an hour. Alexander said public awareness of swimming as a life skill was relatively low in Hong Kong, where nearly half of Hongkongers did not know how to swim. Most of the city’s 330,000 domestic helpers also could not swim, based on statistics from their countries. Officially registered as a charity in 2016, the group now has 100 to 150 active volunteer coaches. Aside from those who instruct adults, there are also 15 professional coaches to teach children. It offers each student 20 hours of swimming lessons, with an hour-long session each week. Lessons are run at pools at international schools, some of which are offered free, on weekdays and weekends. It also has free YouTube swimming lessons available to everyone. Hong Kong charity’s sewing project empowers women from ethnic minorities “Our vision is to make swimming accessible to people who don’t normally have access,” said Alexander, who is from the United States and learned to swim when she was three years old. She has been in Hong Kong since 2010. She said learning to swim helped the children and adults overcome their fear of water and encouraged them to try other new things. They also built social networks through the sport. Referring to the domestic helpers who have learned to swim, she said: “We have seen changes in the women over the course of the programme, in their confidence, self-esteem and connection with each other. It is more than swimming.” She said the group was planning to expand its reach this year, and has set a target of training at least 3,000 people. Rescuers find body of missing Hong Kong hiker who was swept away in stream Filipino domestic helper Golda Mae Pay-ong, 34, said since learning to swim at Splash, it had become her favourite sport, offering her a fun break from work. In Hong Kong since 2017, she said her hometown in northern Philippines did not have community swimming pools and the lessons she took in college were too basic. She said she took up swimming to relieve her stress from work. Attending the course taught her self-discipline and persistence as she woke up early and kept her Sunday routine of swimming in a pool near her employer’s home in Yuen Long. “Swimming has given me positive vibes to focus on good things, to be happy, have fun with water and relax,” she said.