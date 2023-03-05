Hong Kong chef Peter Tsui Kan-chiu is showing no sign of slowing down in his mission to get residents familiar with tempeh, a traditional Indonesian food made from fermented soybeans. Ever since he was introduced to the chunky, protein-packed product more than 25 years ago, he has been preparing it in various ways to win over new fans. There have been ups and downs, and the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to shut down a tempeh eatery less than a year and a half after it opened. But at 80, he is still busy dishing out hundreds of his signature tempeh patties and burgers every month. “Age is never a stumbling block for me. I will keep serving people healthy, delicious tempeh food,” he told the Post. Tsui was among the participants at this year’s Vegetarian Food Asia event, held from February 17 to 19 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The three-day showcase attracted 600 brands covering vegetarian, vegan, green living, natural and organic products, with more than 5,000 types of food, products and services on display. Born in Guangdong in 1943, Tsui moved to Hong Kong alone at 14 and worked in various jobs before discovering his calling in his 20s. He learned to cook Russian and French cuisine in different restaurants before leaving in 1984 for Guam, the United States territory in the western Pacific, with his wife and two children to seek new opportunities. In 1995, he and a partner opened a restaurant serving mostly vegetarian food and it was there that an American customer introduced him to tempeh, sparking his new food passion. A versatile source of vegetarian protein, tempeh is made by fermenting soybeans that are then pressed into a dense cake. It can be sliced and deep-fried, cubed and cooked with herbs and spices, mixed with vegetables and tofu and dished out in numerous ways. Thousands of Hong Kong restaurants close, suspend operations amid harsh rules It has turned up on Western restaurant menus too, served in different ways as a substitute for meat. Tsui, who is Buddhist and mostly vegetarian, began researching and experimenting before he served his first dish of stir-fried broccoli with tempeh at his restaurant. It proved popular and he was encouraged to do more. Explaining why he was drawn to tempeh, he said: “It is the safest, most nutritious and cheapest vegetarian food.” After his partner decided to sell the restaurant in 1997, Tsui returned to Hong Kong with his family and worked at restaurants in the city and also in the US. In November 2019, aged 76, he opened a takeaway in Central called Tempeh Foods, serving Western-style burgers, salad and pasta featuring his favourite ingredient. Tsui said expatriates and locals liked the food, but then Covid-19 arrived and business was hit hard. Unable to pay the monthly rent of about HK$40,000 (US$5,095) for his 200 sq ft unit and staff wages, he shut down the eatery in April 2021. That was a blow, but he was not ready to give up yet. Instead, he took his handmade tempeh offerings online. Since last year, he has been working one or two days a week at Cook Beyond, a co-working place for chefs, preparing tempeh meals, sauces and snacks he sells on his Facebook page. His baked tempeh patties and burgers are most popular, and he sells about 100 a week. Each patty sells at HK$20 while a tempeh burger is HK$48. Immigrant who swam to Hong Kong, dropped out of school becomes top chef His burger consists of a savoury patty in a bun, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and apple sauce. Tsui said he did everything himself, including deliveries. “I’m a one-man band,” he said with a laugh. After all this time, however, he said tempeh was still new and unfamiliar to many locals. “Hong Kong is a conservative city in terms of food,” he said. “It takes a long time for new things to be accepted.” But, ever the optimist, he said his next goal was to attract investment to start a factory to mass produce tempeh products for catering businesses and individual customers. “I hope my tempeh food will make people healthy. That is why I’m still doing this at this age,” he said.