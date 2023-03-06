A Hong Kong task force is looking at whether stricter medical checks should be imposed on elderly drivers when they renew commercial vehicle licences, after an accident involving an 84-year-old cabby left two pedestrians critically injured. Commissioner for Transport Rosanna Law Shuk-pui revealed the possible tightening of medical check requirements on Monday, a day after a taxi barrelled down Fortress Hill Road in North Point, knocking over at least three pedestrians. Two women were still in critical condition as of Monday morning. “We must admit there is indeed an ageing trend of drivers in Hong Kong. The risk of accidents is high among older drivers,” she told a radio programme. “We’ll need to check whether our check-ups [for elderly drivers] can be more frequent and detailed.” But she emphasised that an outright ban on driving above a certain age was not something the government task force was considering. The task force was set up last summer to look at licensing of elderly commercial drivers and is composed of medical professionals. Currently, driving licence applicants aged 70 or above must provide the Transport Department with a medical certificate at least every three years to confirm they are physically fit to drive. Hand grip strength, feet, eyes and ears are tested. The 84-year-old cabby was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. He reportedly lost control of the taxi while travelling down a slope. He ran a red light at the junction of King’s Road and only came to a stop after the vehicle rammed into traffic lights and railings. Hong Kong taxi driver, 84, arrested after 3 pedestrians injured, 2 seriously The incident reignited public concerns over the safety of elderly commercial drivers, with some industry insiders and politicians calling for greater scrutiny of their health. An investigation suggested the 84-year-old took no action as his taxi headed towards a crowd of nearly 20 passers-by at a busy pedestrian crossing, a source familiar with the case said on Monday. He said the pedestrian light was green at the time and the taxi was about 50 metres away when the driver saw people crossing Fortress Hill Road at the junction with King’s Road at lunchtime. Even though the driver claimed the taxi suffered brake failure, the source said: “The investigation showed the driver did not sound the horn, switch to a lower gear to reduce the speed, or pull the handbrake.” He suspected the driver’s physical condition and mental state might have hampered his reactions. The taxi was towed to a Quarry Bay vehicle pound pending an examination, police said. The 84-year-old, who has held a taxi driving licence for nearly 50 years, was granted bail. The source said police were likely to charge him with dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm soon to stop him from getting behind the wheel again. He was the third elderly taxi driver to be arrested for dangerous driving on Hong Kong Island this year. How taxi drivers ferrying Covid patients saw best and worst of Hongkongers Government statistics showed that the number of eligible drivers aged 80 or above had risen to 1,444 by 2020, from 1,232 in 2018. Those aged 60 and above had increased to 112,063 by 2020, representing 55.2 per cent of the 203,027 with taxi licences. Lawmaker Ben Chan Han-pan, chairman of the Legislative Council’s transport panel, called on the government to lower the age for mandatory body checks of commercial drivers, from 70 to 65, to regain passenger confidence. “The drivers might pay more attention to their physical fitness if [the government] could provide allowances for their check-ups or order them to get a body check,” he said. But Taxi Dealers and Owners Association life president Ng Kwan-sing said drivers “were not responsive” to existing free body checks offered by the government. He said the latest tragedy also reflected the scarcity of young drivers in the taxi industry, with up to 80 per cent of practitioners aged over 50 years. Road accidents spark calls to ban Hong Kong cabbies over 65, tighten medical checks Lawmaker Doreen Kong Yuk-foon said recent accidents revealed a wider picture of old-age poverty, with the elderly forced to work to survive. “Now, the biggest issue is that with an ageing population, Hong Kong authorities fail to help provide those residents with suitable job options,” she said. “It is the sorrow of a society that one still needs to drive a taxi at the age of 84.” A check by the Post found at least seven other traffic accidents were related to cab drivers in the past three months, including three within nine days in January involving the same 87-year-old driver. He was later arrested for dangerous driving. In the first incident, his taxi hit a motorcycle in Quarry Bay without causing any injuries. The following day, both the driver and his passenger were slightly injured in an accident in Admiralty. A week later, he hit a vehicle in Wan Chai and later ran into six motorcycles and a private car nearby. Another 77-year-old driver in January hit a parked truck in Wong Tai Sin and a passenger died. In a separate accident that month, a pedestrian died after being hit by a 72-year-old cabby in Kowloon Bay. A 71-year-old taxi driver last month crashed into the escalator of a commercial tower in Central, trapping two pedestrians. A pedestrian was injured on March 1 after being hit by a taxi driven by a 74-year-old.