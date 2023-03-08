One of Hong Kong’s last licensed itinerant hawkers could lose the roasted chestnut cart she has relied on for decades to earn her livelihood after law enforcement officers confiscated the stall when she asked a man to mind it for her. Officers from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department had accused the man, who 90-year-old Chan Tak-ching on Monday night asked to help look after her cart as she went for a toilet break, of hawking illegally at a black spot in Cheung Sha Wan. One department officer at the scene called the site, next to an MTR station exit, a “black spot”. Chan is one of only 300 licensed itinerant hawkers in the city, as the government has effectively phased out their trade over the years. The Post traces the evolution of hawking in Hong Kong over the past decades and the trade’s many challenges. 1. How many licensed hawkers are left? The city has two kinds of hawker licences. One is the fixed-pitch permit, which allows merchants to sell their wares at a designated, stationary stall. Vendors such as those selling clothes and souvenirs at the Ladies' Market in Mong Kok and bootblacks near Pedder Street in Central are typical examples. The itinerant hawker licence, however, covers mobile vendors such as ice cream trucks. But the department director can specify the trading area in the permit and there is a list of locations where no prior warning is given by law enforcement officers before they take prosecution action. Such areas include major thoroughfares and places of high pedestrian flow, and unlicensed hawker black spots. The number of fixed-pitch hawkers dropped to 5,200 last year, down 1 per cent from 2021. The number of itinerant hawkers has declined from 330 in 2021 to 304 last year, with authorities estimating the figure would fall to 290 this year. 2. What are their challenges now? The conduct of such vendors comes under the purview of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department’s Hawker Control Team, which is tasked with ensuring the businesses comply with licencing and legal requirements, as well as refrain from causing obstructions or nuisances. The city last year logged more than 111,000 operations by the department’s team of 2,000 officers that targeted both legal and illegal hawking. Some operators are also getting too old or sick to work. While fixed-pitch hawkers can pass their licences to their spouse, children or parents, the itinerant ones can only opt to give up their permits. The law also requires licensees to be present at their stalls during operating hours. Fixed-pitch hawkers must get the government’s approval to hire assistants. Such employees can only help when operators are taking breaks and replenishing stocks. However, itinerant vendors are not allowed to employ assistants, with violations of the rule considered illegal hawking. 3. Why does Hong Kong have harsh policies on hawkers? For generations, the trade has offered residents a means of earning a livelihood, including grass roots households. The Hong Kong Hawkers Association estimated there were more than 70,000 such vendors in Hong Kong and Kowloon in 1946, with many starting their businesses before World War II. The British colonial government at the time realised the trade needed to be regulated and enforced a permit system. Figures from the now-defunct Urban Council show the city had 39,033 licensed hawkers by 1971, with another 6,000 operating illegally. The year after, Hong Kong recorded 40 hawker bazaars. But authorities said in a Legislative Council document from 2018 that their position since the early 1970s was to refrain from issuing new licences, while permit-carrying hawkers should be relocated from the streets to public market buildings and designated bazaars. According to the document, the Hong Kong government made successive efforts to reduce the number of hawkers. The measures included the resettlement of street vendors, an increase in enforcement actions, as well as restrictions on the issuance and transfer of licences. 4. What could happen to Chan and the arrested man? Licensees must comply with the Hawker Regulation, permit conditions, as well as other related legislation. These requirements include refraining from causing obstructions to people and road traffic and conducting business at designated spaces. Anyone who breaches the rules could run the risk of being prosecuted, having their businesses suspended or their licence revoked. They could also face a fine and jail time. Those convicted of hawking without a valid license could be fined up to HK$10,000 and imprisoned for a maximum jail time of six months. Vendors must be present to operate their stalls, otherwise, they could be prosecuted or stripped of their permits. Official figures show 1,715 licensed hawkers were convicted in 2021.