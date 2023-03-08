A Hong Kong woman is fighting for her life in hospital after suffering multiple burns in a fire thought to have been caused by a gas leak at her Shau Kei Wan flat. Her husband, 65, suffered burns to his face and hands while using a blanket to douse the flames at their flat on Shau Kei Wan Main Street East at daybreak on Wednesday, according to police. As of 11am, the 58-year-old woman was in critical condition in Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam, while her husband was in serious condition. Emergency personnel were called to the couple’s home after receiving a report from their son at 6.44am. Ex-fire chief says Hong Kong construction sites need customised safety measures According to the force, the woman was in the kitchen at the time of the incident. “A preliminary investigation suggested gas was believed to have leaked from a liquefied petroleum gas stove before the blaze broke out,” a police spokesman said. He said the woman, who suffered multiple burns, shouted for help to alert her husband and son. “Her husband used a blanket to put out the fire and also suffered burns to his face and hands,” the spokesman added. The couple were conscious while being taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. They were later transferred to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment. Police said a building evacuation was not needed in the incident and an initial investigation found nothing suspicious.