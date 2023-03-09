Confiscating a 90-year-old Hong Kong hawker’s roasted chestnut cart was the right move since it was being operated by an unlicensed third party in her absence, but the vendor could have kept it despite obstructing a street if she was present, a government hygiene workers union said on Thursday. Publicly defending Monday’s enforcement action involving vendor Chan Tak-ching, Hong Kong Food and Environmental Hygiene Department Staff Rights Union vice-chairwoman Li Mei-siu on Thursday said iterant hawkers could not hire assistants to tend their stalls. Hong Kong hawker, 90, asks authorities to change ‘outdated’ laws governing trade Under the current rules, authorities classify licensed hawkers into the categories of itinerant vendors and fixed-pitch ones. Only the latter type is allowed to hire assistants with the government’s permission. “If she was there, she might only be prosecuted for obstruction of streets because she has a licence. But another individual man with no licence was doing business, that’s why he was prosecuted for unlicensed hawking,” she told a radio programme. “When it comes to unlicensed hawking, we always seize the tools as evidence.” Li’s remarks referred to the decision to confiscate Chan’s cart, which attracted public debate on the city’s strict hawking laws after the elderly vendor was spotted pleading with law enforcement officers in Cheung Sha Wan to issue her a fine rather than confiscating her stall. Police and public hygiene officials made the decision to seize the cart after the 90-year-old asked a 29-year-old man, who she said was her goddaughter’s son, to mind it while she stepped away to use the bathroom. But Li argued the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department had always taken a “relaxed” stance to enforce the rules, adding the public might have “misunderstood how we should handle a situation like this”. “Sometimes even if itinerant hawkers hire assistants to help with their business, as long as the licensees are present to man the stall, we would not prosecute them,” she said. “Some residents do not know that itinerant hawkers are not allowed to hire assistants, so they blame the department for not being humane and tend to bully elderly people.” In a statement from the department on Wednesday, it stressed that its handling of the incident had been lenient given the area involved was in a busy public accessway. “The officers gave a warning to the hawker and then dispersed but did not take enforcement action,” it wrote. Are Hong Kong’s hawkers dying out? Vendors contend with licensing laws, old age Officers returned to the scene an hour later for a follow-up investigation and discovered the 29-year-old man operating the cooking food stall, the department explained. “He was arrested because there was sufficient evidence to believe that he conducting unlicensed hawking in a public place, causing obstruction in public places and cooking or heating food for sale without a valid licence,” it added. The department also stressed that Monday’s law enforcement action was not directed at the licensee since Chan had only shown up at the scene more than 30 minutes after the operation began. Li said the department’s frontline officers had clear guidelines to issue a warning when dealing with elderly people before taking any further actions. “Her cart was outside the MTR station and did occupy a large area of the location causing an obstruction. In addition, the licensee was not at the scene and the man was actually handling the transaction,” the union vice-chairwoman added. Lawmaker Doreen Kong Yuk-foon, who has thrown her weight behind Chan, questioned whether the current regulations were become outdated and needed to be updated. “A fixed-pitch hawker can hire assistants to help with managing the stall but an itinerant hawker cannot? I don’t really get the logic behind this,” she told the same radio programme. “I hope the authorities are more considerate when handling similar incidents to avoid conflicts. Honestly, how many years have they been doing this? Hawkers need to work with dignity and the government should give them room for making a living,” she said. Speaking with the Post, the legislator at noon said the department could have taken pictures or video of the cart as evidence instead of confiscating Chan’s means of making a living. “She’s still upset about it and worries that her chestnuts and quail eggs will go rotten or missing,” she added. Distraught hawker, 90, pleads with Hong Kong police after cart confiscated “I just don’t understand why they seized the whole cart. I doubt the officers needed to move the cart to the courtroom for prosecution and I don’t believe the judge needs to physically see the cart to make a verdict.” The city’s hawker trade is showing signs of a decline, with the number of itinerant vendors dropping from 330 in 2021 to 304 last year, with authorities estimating the figure will drop to 290 this year. The number of fixed-pitch hawkers has also dropped by 1 per cent to 5,200 in 2022. While fixed-pitch hawkers can pass their licences to their spouse, children or parents, the itinerant ones can only opt to give up their permits. Discussing the licensing rules on the radio programme, Kong said: “The next generation of the [itinerant] hawkers cannot inherit the licences, the government should consider preserving hawkers as Hong Kong’s characteristics and cultural heritage.