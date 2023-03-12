Hundreds of fans flocked to Hong Kong’s West Kowloon waterfront on Sunday to catch a glimpse of their idols as stars and celebrities brought glitz and glamour to the Asian Film Awards. The event was being held in the city for the first time since the 2019 coronavirus pandemic. Among the celebrities attending were Japan’s Hiroshi Abe, director Hirokazu Koreeda, Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu Kuang-han and Korean idol Ji Chang-wook. Some fans camped outside the Hong Kong Palace Museum to ensure they secured an ideal spot to snap photos of their favourite celebrities. Bhuneng Tim, a 34-year-old Filipino domestic helper, said she and her friends were there to support Ji, who attended the ceremony to receive the “AFA next generation award”. “We arrived at the airport at 7am. I was screaming when I saw him at the airport. Then we just rushed to the Palace Museum to find the best spot to see him again,” said Tim, who has been working in Hong Kong for eight years. “I have been in love with him since 2016. I just want him to marry me.” Members of Hong Kong boy band Mirror, Edan Lui Cheuk-on, Anson Lo Hon-ting, Lokman Yeung, and Stanley Yau Sze-chun, also attended the event. Alice Chan, 23, a fan of Lui, and her friends said they had been sleeping in a tent outside the museum since Friday morning and hoped to find a better location to photograph her idol up close. The awards honour the best films in the region, and this year saw 30 films from 22 countries and regions shortlisted for 81 nominations in 16 categories. The current edition covered 19 months of film releases and has thrown up some unexpected contests for top prizes. Korean film director Park Chan-wook’s mystery-romance film Decision To Leave leads with 10 nominations. Drama Drive My Car from Japan’s Ryusuke Hamaguchi has received eight, the second most recognised title joined Decision To Leave as favourites in the best film category. Also vying for best film was the epic Indian historical adventure Ponniyin Selvan: Part I, the Kazakhstani drama Poet, and When The Waves Are Gone, a drama from the Philippines. Organised by the Asian Film Awards Academy, Sunday’s ceremony was an in-person event which moved back to Hong Kong after being held in Busan in South Korea for two years. The 2022 awards ceremony was postponed because of the Covid pandemic.