A truck driver and his helper cheated death after a crash that left part of their vehicle hanging in mid-air over a drop in Hong Kong on Sunday. The refrigerated truck driven by a 50-year-old man was travelling westbound along Lung Cheung Road in Kowloon Tong when it crashed into a road dividing structure on its right before ploughing into a pavement and roadside railings near the Correctional Services Department’s Phoenix House at about 2pm on Sunday. The vehicle appeared to be on the verge of falling down the slope after crashing through the railings but was stopped when its rear wheels hit a row of crash barriers. The driver and passenger, 41, were not injured but had to stay in the hanging cabin for minutes before firefighters freed them. They complained of dizziness and were taken to the nearby Caritas Medical Centre. Police charge Hong Kong taxi driver, 84, over crash that left 2 critically injured The crash briefly interrupted traffic on the busy highway. Police are investigating the cause of the incident.