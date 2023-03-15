China’s science and technology ministry will support Hong Kong in joining more national-level projects and its effort to entice global talent , making the vow after it signed a deal on Wednesday to speed up the development of the city’s industry to a “globally competitive” level. The new arrangement would forge closer cross-border ties to promote talent flow, the sharing of resources and the transfer of technologies, as well as strengthening a coordination mechanism between Hong Kong and mainland China, minister Wang Zhigang said. During a meeting with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in Beijing, Wang also urged the city leader to “make better contributions” that could help the country to pursue technological self-reliance. China earmarks 2 per cent budget boost for science and technology At the signing ceremony, the minister told Lee’s high-level delegation that Hong Kong had long served as an important window for charting the country’s opening up, while also making integral contributions to the nation’s I&T development. The Ministry of Science and Technology would also help Hong Kong to strategically use its strengths as a “key hub for the global network of I&T” to support national development, Wang said. “We will support the participation of more research and development personnel from Hong Kong in national-level key projects, Hong Kong’s deeper participation in key international science projects, as well as I&T action plans for the Belt and Road Initiative ,” he added. The belt and road plan was launched in 2013 as a way of enhancing China’s trade links with the world and expanding its global influence. To date, 151 countries have joined the initiative. “[We will also] support Hong Kong to utilise its role as a super-connector, building platforms to foster exchanges in advanced technologies and gather local and overseas I&T talent,” he said. Following this year’s “ two sessions ”, an annual gathering of China’s legislature and political advisory body, Wang retained his post as the country’s science and technology minister despite reaching the retirement age of 65. Policymakers during the meetings stressed that science and technology were driving forces that could help the country achieve self-reliance and high-quality development. A push for institutional reforms also featured in the meetings, including plans for the Communist Party to create a new body called the Central Science and Technology Commission, which would delegate tasks to the ministry. New faces in Beijing after ‘two sessions’ is good news for Hong Kong: analysts The ministry will also receive new powers to oversee I&T development, a move which occurs as some countries consider joining the United States in limiting China’s access to semiconductor technologies. Wang on Wednesday also praised Hong Kong’s I&T development blueprint and said he hoped the initiative would add to the “wisdoms and momentum” pushing the country’s development. “This is a crucial year for China to foster a new development paradigm … We hope that Hong Kong will make better contributions in China’s speeding up of its high-quality development and self-reliance,” he said. China’s finance minister backs Hong Kong ‘broadening international cooperation’ Lee said the deal with the ministry marked the turning of an important page in promoting Hong Kong’s role in supporting the nation and vowed to entice strategic industries and talent to the city. Wednesday’s ceremony was also attended by the city’s Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong and mainland affairs chief Erick Tsang Kwok-wai. Representatives from the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the central government’s liaison office in the city were also present. Lee will visit the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Commerce, as well as China Customs during the afternoon.