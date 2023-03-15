Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has found contaminants in nearly half of 30 dried meat snack samples, with a banned veterinary drug detected in pork crisps from a popular Thai brand. Revealing its findings on Wednesday, the Consumer Council said it had found potentially carcinogenic contaminant Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) in 13 of the tested samples. Popular Thai brand Lim Jing Hieng’s “crispy sliced pork” was found to contain 0.95mcg/kg of furazolidone metabolite, an antimicrobial agent commonly used in veterinary medicine which has been banned in food-producing animals in different regions such as mainland China, the European Union and the United States. According to the city’s food regulations on harmful substances, furazolidone should not be detected in the muscle, liver and kidney of bovine, porcine and poultry. “There is no internationally recognised acceptable daily intake level, for the sake of caution, the council recommends consumers to avoid consuming foods detected with furazolidone metabolites,” said Lui Wing-cheong, the council’s vice-chairman of the research and testing committee. He added the results had been passed on to the Centre for Food Safety for follow up. However, the centre said it had not detected any issues with the samples in question. The council’s chief executive Gilly Wong Fung-hang said there was no contradiction in both parties’ findings. Hong Kong consumer watchdog finds 2 dehumidifier brands underdelivering “We put forward the result and of course [the centre] has to test the samples independently again and it turned out it passed its standards,” she said. “The international organisations have not yet been able to set a tolerable intake for human beings on a daily basis. If you’re really conscious about your health, this is what we recommend.” A spokeswoman from King Shun Trading Company, one of the distributors of Lim Jin Hieng products in Hong Kong, told the Post it had forwarded the council’s test results to the company in Thailand. “We’re not the only distributor here. The sample the council bought in the market happened to be distributed by us. We don’t know much about the manufacturing process so we simply talked to people at Lim Jing Hieng in Thailand after the council approached us,” she said. The watchdog also urged manufacturers to be more vigilant about monitoring the safety of raw materials and to step up testing to ensure their products complied with local regulatory requirements. The findings also showed PAHs were detected in more than 40 per cent of the samples, including nine pork and four beef jerky snacks, with levels of four PAHs ranging from 0.6mcg/kg to 18.2mcg/kg. Bee Chang Hiang Barbecued Beef Bak Kwa was found with the highest amount of four PAHs at 18.2mcg/kg, exceeding the EU limit of 12mcg/kg by more than 50 per cent. “Consumers should also think twice before consuming dried meat snacks and other barbecued meats, and remove burnt parts before consumption to reduce the intake of PAHs,” Lui said. Replying to the council’s inquiry, Bee Chang Hiang’s distributor said the test showed benzo[a]pyrene, one of the PAHs detected in the product, was within the EU’s limit, adding the company made the dried meat through barbecuing to maintain traditional flavours. According to the centre, it is impossible to determine the level of PAHs that could lead to carcinogenicity.