More than 100 residents across several areas of Hong Kong reported being trapped in lifts on Thursday night while police received numerous calls about a suspected explosion at power facilities near Kowloon Peak. Residents reported an explosion had occurred near Fei Ngo Shan, also known as Kowloon Peak, in Wong Tai Sin at around 11.30pm. Police said a resident of Tsz Ching Estate reported that he saw fire and smoke coming from the mountainside, while others said they had heard loud bangs. Online pictures and videos showed an electricity pylon in flames on the hillside. Hong Kong’s CLP Power to offer HK$100 vouchers to those hit by outage The Fire Services Department said it received at least 140 reports of residents “shut in a lift”, covering multiple districts in Kowloon and the New Territories, including Tsuen Wan, Tseung Kwan O, Yau Ma Tei and Kwai Chung, among others. There were also dozens of reports of false fire alarms, including at Diamond Hill MTR station. Hong Kong lawmakers, experts call for safety checks on power cable bridges CLP Power , which supplies Kowloon and the New Territories, said its high-voltage system at Tsz Wan Shan recorded several voltage dips on Thursday night. A spokesman said the power supply was not interrupted during the period, while some electrical installations that were sensitive to voltage changes, such as lifts, could have been suspended due to activation of protective devices. CLP apologised for the inconvenience caused and said its engineering staff were investigating the cause of the incident. A government spokesman said a power failure had occurred in parts of Kowloon and the New Territories at 11.26pm, resulting in cases of “person being shut in a lift” and automatic fire alarms. Affected members of the public were advised to stay calm, the spokesman said, adding that the department was conducting rescue operations and handling the incidents.