A social media post targeted at young graduates last year gave 23-year-old Kiki Lau the idea to leave her home in Hong Kong and move to Canada. Concerns over the city’s political situation and strict social-distancing rules in place since the Covid-19 pandemic began had left her yearning for new opportunities overseas. Her parents were surprised and distraught when she broke the news, but she persuaded them that moving came with the promise of permanent residence in Canada. “I told them this was one way I could have a PR visa in future for my next generation. You never know what will happen in Hong Kong,” recalled Lau in Vancouver, where she has lived for almost a year. Britain, Australia and Canada rolled out bespoke migration pathways for Hongkongers after the national security law came into effect in 2020. Of the three, Canada’s policies announced in June 2021 have been the easiest, targeting young people, recent graduates and those who have studied there. Hong Kong graduates who studied in Canada or those who applied for open work permits and worked there for at least a year after attaining postsecondary qualifications within the past five years could apply for permanent residence. Last month, the work scheme was extended to graduates from the past 10 years. Now some are hoping that Canada will tweak its scheme to allow those who graduated in 2016 and 2017 to apply for PR if they fulfil the employment requirement. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told the Post that as of last December, it received 25,018 applications for open work permits from Hong Kong applicants. Of those, 21,705 were approved and 779 were still being processed. It was also faster for Hongkongers to obtain PR by having studied in Canada than by working there under the new pathway. IRCC said that out of 2,527 such applicants who graduated from designated institutions, 1,579 were granted PR. Out of 1,007 applicants who had worked there with open work permits, only 135 were successful so far and about half were still being processed. Canada grants PR to 1,700 Hongkongers and provides 33,000 work, study permits But some applicants who graduated in 2016 and 2017 have tripped over the rules in applying for PR. Connie Chan, 29, a 2016 graduate from an overseas university was dismayed to find that she did not qualify under the existing rules because applications for an open work permit and PR were treated separately. "I started working in Canada in August 2021 and completed a year of full-time work last August, but by then, it was already six years since I graduated and I was not eligible for PR," she said. She formed a group of Hongkongers, which now has hundreds of members, to call for the expansion of the scheme, and lobbied members of parliament too. Aileen Calverley, co-founder of the British-based advocacy group Hong Kong Watch, who lobbied the Canadian government in 2020 to provide Hongkongers such a pathway, hoped the scheme would be tweaked too. She said she had recently urged IRCC officials to improve it to include 2016 and 2017 graduates, or they could end up working in Canada without being granted PR. She was optimistic the change would be made, saying: “An IRCC official replied that they would address the problem in weeks.” The current wave of emigration to Canada is a reminder of what happened before Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997. Vancouver and Toronto saw an influx of Hongkongers from the 1980s to the early 2000s, as people were uncertain about the city’s future. Once they obtained Canadian citizenship, however, many returned to Hong Kong, and there are currently about 300,000 registered Canadians living in the city. New migrant Kiki Lau headed there last year and moved in with a close family friend. Her uncle and his family also settled there last year. A hotel management graduate, she gave up a full-time job as a marketing assistant in Hong Kong, and found the search for a new job frustrating and competitive, hampered by her lack of experience and knowledge of local conditions. She worked part-time as a barista and it took six months before a friend’s referral helped her to find a job in marketing. But she brushed aside the difficulties, saying it was “part of the process that we must overcome”. ‘Fast track to PR’ helps Canada become top choice of Hong Kong students Bryan Chan, 33, who applied before Canada’s bespoke scheme for Hongkongers began, moved to Vancouver at the end of 2021 after gaining PR under the Express Entry programme for skilled immigrants, found it hard to land a job. Having worked in sports marketing in Hong Kong, he was determined to find something in his field. He went all out, writing numerous cover letters, sending emails to hiring managers and creating his own video resumes. After three months, he was hired as a manager at a tennis club. It paid less than he earned in Hong Kong, but the benefits were better. Witnessing the influx of Hongkongers to Vancouver over the past year, he volunteered at a workshop to share his experience with newcomers, including tips on how to stand out in the race for jobs. “From what I have heard from friends and relatives in Hong Kong, with the criteria recently loosened for the open work permit, a lot more people are considering applying,” he said. In Vancouver, Hongkongers relocating to Canada find familiarity and novelty University of British Columbia geography professor David Ley, who has studied immigration flows for decades, said the current wave of immigrants were somewhat like those who came in the 1990s seeking “passport insurance”. “Canada now has the most ambitious migration targets in its history, 500,000 this year, in large measure to replenish a depleted labour force of retiring baby boomers,” he said. The country was courting well-educated young Hongkongers seeking more democracy than they thought possible in Hong Kong. “These young adults will find, as their predecessors did in the 1990s, that it is harder to make money in Canada than in Hong Kong,” said Ley. “Some, no doubt, will vote for economic prospects and return with their PR to Hong Kong, others will become captivated by Canada’s quality of life and remain.”