Christmas charity drive Operation Santa Claus raised more than HK$16.7 million (US$2.12 million) during last year’s campaign to promote the spirit of giving among Hongkongers. The initiative, which is jointly organised by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) and public broadcaster RTHK, marked its 35th anniversary by helping fund 15 local NGOs whose projects will support more than 12,000 disadvantaged people across the city in 2023. The initiatives supported by the charity drive include those focusing on youngsters, the elderly and the environment, as well as people with physical and mental disabilities. “Last year was the 35th anniversary of the OSC. We are so thankful to all our donors, both old and new, for making a difference in the community,” said Catherine So, the Post’s CEO. “Our community is our mission at SCMP, and we will continue to serve Hong Kong every day with future editions of OSC.” Under the theme of “Sports and All’, the 2022 campaign included a wide range of fundraising activities, with more than 60 corporate and school donors, as well as thousands of Hongkongers, showing their support. “Despite the challenges in 2022, we are thankful to have wrapped up another successful year,” said Amy Kwong Sze-yin, RTHK Controller (Radio). “With strong support from the community, we have made a significant impact for those in need in Hong Kong.” The campaign also struck a chord with award-winning actress, singer and educator Crisel Consunji, with last year marking her second time as an OSC ambassador. “I love Hong Kong. In every local community, you’ll find people offering smiles and helping each other. OSC also shares that spirit of helping and caring,” she said. “Every little bit helps. We try to give hope to those who are vulnerable in our city. “Hong Kong has overcome a lot, and OSC has also survived a tough year. I am grateful OSC has brought people from all walks of life together, sharing the values of love and care and letting our humanity shine through.” The charity drive also celebrated the end of its 2022 campaign by giving out four awards to schools and companies that went above and beyond for the cause. Multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley received the Top Corporate Fundraiser award for generating HK$5.4 million. “We have been supporting Operation Santa Claus for more than 25 years. Why is it important to us? Because it is Morgan Stanley’s commitment to give back to the communities where we live and we work,” said Gokul Laroia, the company’s CEO for Asia-Pacific. “Throughout our 35-year history in the city, we’ve grown and thrived together with the people of Hong Kong. We will continue to engage with our community and together pave the way for a better Hong Kong.” Operation Santa Claus: Morgan Stanley breaks fundraising record again DSC International School won the prize for “Top School Fundraiser” after it managed to raise more than HK$110,000 for OSC and its beneficiaries. Meanwhile, HKSH Medical Group and Shung Tak Catholic English College were awarded “Most Creative Corporate Fundraiser” and “Most Creative School Fundraiser”, respectively. We are pleased to support Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong stock exchange Since its inception in 1988, OSC has raised more than HK$369 million to support the Hong Kong community through 338 charitable projects. For more information on this year’s beneficiaries, please click here . For highlights and award information, please click here .