People from mainland China in Hong Kong, whether tourists or residents, should be covered by a proposed extension to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, the equality watchdog has said. The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) on Monday told lawmakers that it had followed up with the government on the findings of a 2021 study on how discrimination, harassment and vilification from Hongkongers against those from the mainland could be tackled. “We hope that the scope of the legislation should cover those from the mainland who live and study or carry out activities in Hong Kong, regardless of their years of residency,” Ricky Chu Man-kin, the EOC chairman, told the Legislative Council’s panel on constitutional affairs. “This is exactly where the concept of intra-racial discrimination stems from. We’re looking into how we can define the origin of the individual when amending the anti-discrimination law.” Chu added that the commission had teamed up with the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau to look at the geographical problems and what wording could be used in the amendments. Hong Kong has four anti-discrimination ordinances, which cover gender, disability, family status and race. The EOC earlier said that the race discrimination ordinance might not provide enough protection for mainland Chinese. But Chu said the ordinance did not prevent the commission from taking on cases of alleged discrimination against people from the mainland by Hongkongers. “The ordinance does not stipulate that the person who discriminates and the person who is discriminated against should belong to the different races,” he explained. “If there is an appropriate case brought to the EOC, it is possible that we can attempt to get involved and refer the case to the court.” To keep talent, Hong Kong must become a truly inclusive, diverse society The commission highlighted in an article posted on the watchdog’s website in October 2021 that mainland Chinese in Hong Kong were said to have been subject to discrimination, harassment and abuse. “Since 2019, the situation has been exacerbated amid social tensions and the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said. But Chu said, despite restaurants barring mainland Chinese during the 2019 anti-government protests, no one had filed complaints and the commission could only appeal to the businesses involved. Chu said the government was prepared to take the commission’s recommendations for legal amendments into consideration. But he said he agreed with the views of some panel members that the introduction of extra legislation should be “the last resort”. “The EOC is planning to address the issue by the means of intra-racial discrimination legislation in the hope that the rights of mainland residents and the treatment they receive can be formally regulated,” Chu explained.