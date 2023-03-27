A video of a taxi reversing in the middle of a main street in Hong Kong’s Central with an apparently drunk man clinging to the front of the vehicle has gone viral. The 1½-minute video circulating online since Sunday shows a man shouting while lying on his stomach on the taxi hood, with the incident playing out in the middle of Pedder Street outside an HSBC branch. A woman who seems to know the man then appears in the clip and tries to persuade the latter to get off the vehicle. She signals apologetically to the driver but the man continues to shout. “My hand was clamped! Taxi driver, call the police!” he was heard exclaiming. In the video, the man does not return to the pavement and instead stands in front of the taxi to block its path. The driver then continues to reverse, with the man following the vehicle closely. A female onlooker is heard shouting: “Why don’t you just grab him back ? He might get hit.” The clip then shows the driver steering backwards in an “S” trail along Pedder Street before finally stopping at an intersection with Queen’s Road Central. Hong Kong woman seeks to kill video of her and man being intimate in taxi It was unclear when the video was filmed but a bus on route N962 to Tuen Mun operated by Citybus and New World First Bus was seen passing the scene, indicating the incident occurred after midnight. Towards the end of the video, two women and another man are seen approaching the suspected drunk in a bid to persuade him to stop. In response to a Post inquiry, police said they did not receive any report about the incident. Under the law, a pedestrian using any road negligently in a manner that endangers his own safety or that of any other individual can be fined HK$2,000 (US$255) in Hong Kong.