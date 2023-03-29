Hong Kong restaurateurs have promised to hire security guards, among other measures, to handle crowds of mainland Chinese patrons on budget tours, as residents expressed doubts the move would reduce the impact on Kowloon’s residential districts. The pledge was made to tour agencies, district representatives and members of the Travel Industry Authority (TIA) during a Tuesday meeting called in response to complaints of tourist-crowded streets outside restaurants in the area. “The restaurants have promised to hire two to four security guards to assist with crowd management,” said Pun Kwok-wah, a Kowloon City district councillor who attended the meeting. “The Home Affairs Department used to hire district tourism ambassadors to do the job, but it did not work over the past few years. We will see if it will work this time,” he told a radio programme on Wednesday. Hong Kong leader demands better crowd control for mainland Chinese tour groups A visit by the Post to a residential area on To Kwa Wan’s Sung On Street found at least 200 tourists packed into the neighbourhood as early as 9am and 10 coaches parked nearby. Police and traffic wardens were at the scene to divert the flow of buses. Local restaurateurs also vowed to impose other measures, such as allowing patrons 30 minutes to eat, introducing a reservation system for tour groups and turning away those who had no such bookings. The TIA asked the restaurants to implement the measures by Friday and said it would review the situation in a week. The Post observed TIA employees inspecting a Sung On Street eatery on Wednesday. Cross-border tour groups returned after Hong Kong in early February fully resumed quarantine-free travel with the mainland. But the arrival of coach tours in Hung Hom, Kowloon City and To Kwa Wan has sparked complaints of noise disturbances and hygiene issues from residents. A Post reporter in To Kwa Wan on Wednesday morning observed more than 60 tourists queuing outside local eatery Joyful Restaurant for breakfast, with only a single employee spotted managing the flow of patrons. Henry To Lok-hang, who lives at nearby residential building Wing Fai Mansion, said he doubted the promised crowd control measures would be effective. “Morning time is not as bad as lunch hours but 100 to 200 tourists are always packed there during those times, waiting to dine in or leave. I don’t think the authorities have enough manpower to even deploy police officers,” said the 38-year-old, who has lived in the area for two decades. “They can’t just simply ask them to leave. And I do not see any crowd control.” Tourist Hao Yongjian, who was visiting Hong Kong for the first time, said he was happy with his tour’s dining arrangements, but had heard stories of other visitors being forced to dine on the street. “The eating time is a bit rushed but it’s OK. It’s buffet style and quite tasty. And we want to see more when we are here,” the traveller from Wuhan said. The 62-year-old retiree paid HK$2,588 (US$329) per person for a seven-day tour with his wife and two relatives, with the package covering two days each in Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai. Hong Kong should lay out the welcome mat for mainlanders The Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades president Simon Wong Ka-wo said he was pessimistic about whether the new measures would work. “Those restaurants can hardly make much profit from tour groups, as it only costs around HK$40 to HK$60 per person,” he said. “Lengthening each session to 30 minutes will mean less business and they will have to increase the price, perhaps by at least 20 per cent.” Wong added that he felt travel agencies should bear the responsibility and could better organise itineraries for tour groups by selecting restaurants in other districts and avoiding peak times. Hong Kong tourism chief vows tougher curbs amid complaints against tour groups However, Travel Industry Council chairwoman Gianna Hsu defended the new measures, saying they would ease overcrowding and called for the number of budget tour groups coming to the districts to not be limited. “Hong Kong is offering group tours for people with different budgets, what matters the most is the service quality and experience,” she said, adding no cases of malpractice, such as forced shopping, had been reported since the border reopened.