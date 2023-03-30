Photographer Chun Wai says he is pleased to see the event has survived the ravages of the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Photographer Chun Wai says he is pleased to see the event has survived the ravages of the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

2 decades of Hong Kong Sevens crowds captured through the lens of photographer Chun Wai

  • Spectators at colourful city event come to life in black and white portraits in collection by long-time photographer at annual tournament
  • Chun reminisces about adventures in corridors of Hong Kong Stadium, searching for anything but ‘typical’ crowd shots

Connor Mycroft
Connor Mycroft

Updated: 10:10am, 30 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Photographer Chun Wai says he is pleased to see the event has survived the ravages of the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Photographer Chun Wai says he is pleased to see the event has survived the ravages of the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE