Families in Hong Kong could receive larger cash incentives and educational support to foster children, according to a report from a body established after a series of abuse scandals at childcare centres came to light in 2021. Seen by the Post on Thursday, the document from the Committee on Review of Residential Child Care and Related Services featured 38 other suggestions, such as excluding any extra cash received by foster parents from an income cap placed on those living in public housing. Under the current system, foster care incentives are not taxable but must be declared to the Housing Authority as relevant income by those living in public flats. The report is the second of two compiled by the committee following a series of abuse cases at the city’s childcare facilities, with the first scandal occurring in December 2021 at a centre run by the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children. Ex-carer at scandal-hit children’s home jailed for 15 months in Hong Kong The second report, which is expected to be released later on Thursday, also placed a greater emphasis on encouraging more families to take part in fostering children. The committee promoted using foster homes as a substitute for residential care centres since it expected the number of abuse cases would rapidly increase once the city implemented a previously suggested mandatory reporting requirement, the group wrote. It also encouraged the government to boost its support for foster care services to attract more families to take part, with the report touting the system as “faster and more flexible for children in need” than residential centres. As part of promotion efforts, authorities should provide incentives such as disbursing general and emergency foster care allowances, as well as offering additional cash to families looking after children below the age of six with special needs, the report said. The committee urged the government to give foster children with special needs more support, training and regular assessments, while also offering educational resources to better prepare prospective parents. To encourage more residents to foster children, the report called for a campaign spanning businesses, religious institutions, as well as parent and teacher associations to raise awareness of fostering services. Hong Kong boosts child allowance but is increase enough to lift birth rate? Authorities should also hold regular sessions allowing foster parents to express their views and ensure officials conducted follow-up measures. According to the committee, those looking to foster children were encouraged to join up with friends and family so they could enjoy sufficient breaks and free time. It added that authorities should review the application criteria and speed up the process. The committee said foster families would need to be subject to annual checks, including a review of any changes in their eligibility, family situation and care capabilities. Surprise visits should also be conducted to ensure better supervision, it added. At residential care homes, the report called for an increase in the number of social workers, as well as frontline care, health and administrative staff, while more resources should be dedicated to improving their professional knowledge. Call for urgent action after abuse scandal at second Hong Kong children’s home Closed-circuit televisions, or video surveillance, should also be installed at centres to help prevent any further instances of abuse and quickly identify any staff acting inappropriately, it said. The committee also called on such centres to formulate and ensure compliance with their own in-house child protection policies, as well as clearly define all employees’ duties and responsibilities. Lawmaker and committee member Judy Chan Kapui said it was very difficult for local families to foster children in an ageing society. “Most families in Hong Kong are taking care of their own old-aged parents and fewer families are willing to join the foster services,” she said. 21 Hong Kong teachers struck off register in 2022 for serious misconduct The legislator said most foster parents preferred old children with self-care abilities, while youngsters were often place in residential centres. “I don’t think there will be a surge in the number of foster families even after we implement all the measures in the report,” she said, adding the report lacked concrete solutions for increasing personnel at residential care centres. “Every sector in Hong Kong is now suffering from a shortage of labour, though we know sufficient manpower in residential child care homes could solve the problem.”