Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun at the job fair associated with the scheme’s launch on Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Greater Bay Area
Hong Kong /  Society

2 firms recruited to provide ‘tailor-made’ help to young Hongkongers working in Greater Bay Area, city’s labour chief reveals

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun coy over details of two firms involved, but says they will offer ‘tailor-made assistance’
  • Sun was speaking at opening ceremony of major government employment scheme for bay area, featuring job fair that welcomed hundreds of local graduates

Willa Wu

Updated: 9:12pm, 30 Mar, 2023

