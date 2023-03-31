Chan Tak-ching was able to retrieve her cart on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong hawker, 90, delighted over return of decade-old roast chestnut cart after run-in with law enforcement
- Chan Tak-ching retrieves cart after court on Wednesday approved prosecution application to return item seized by Food and Environmental Hygiene Department
- She plans to resume trading in May after taking short break, but friend and former hawker says 90-year-old faces HK$1,000 repair bill for stall
