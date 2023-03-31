Henry Edward Tse, who won a legal battle for gender recognition on ID cards. Photo: Dickson Lee
Transgender activists urge authorities to approve ID card gender change requests following landmark Hong Kong court ruling
- Henry Edward Tse, who won legal battle, and four other activists stage protest outside Immigration Department building
- ‘If the government had respected the ruling, they would have granted me the application right away,’ he says
Henry Edward Tse, who won a legal battle for gender recognition on ID cards. Photo: Dickson Lee