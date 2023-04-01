Fans gather outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Central to pay tribute to the late Leslie Cheung. Photo: Dickson Lee
Fans gather outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Central to pay tribute to the late Leslie Cheung. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘He’s irreplaceable’: thousands of Leslie Cheung’s fans gather outside Hong Kong hotel to mark 20th anniversary of his death

  • Fans line up outside Mandarin Oriental hotel to place bouquets and take pictures at spot where legendary singer and actor jumped to his death in 2003
  • ‘It’s not just about his music, but the cultural meaning of diversity and inclusion behind him,’ says Emma Mo, a 21-year-old student who travelled from Guangzhou

Jess Ma
Updated: 6:19pm, 1 Apr, 2023

