Grave sweepers at Diamond Hill Cemetery. Some families in Hong Kong have given up trying to send their deceased loved ones back to the mainland for burial. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘They wish to return home’: Hong Kong families stuck in queue to bury their dead in mainland China, as hearses can’t cross border yet
- At least 200 bodies waiting to be buried, Post learns, and it will take months to clear the backlog
- Authorities on both sides trying to resolve issue, as the only border crossing for hearses remains closed
