Hong Kong Sevens rugby fans celebrated festivities with exotic outfits at Sunday’s finale to mark the city’s post-pandemic thirst for sporting events, but some complained about the lack of drinking water at matches. The three-day tournament, among highly anticipated mega events returning to the city after three years of pandemic curbs, drew thousands of visitors eager to soak up the mood despite the wet weather. Among the crowds was Mana Furuta from Tokyo, who was back at the Sevens for the first time in seven years. She came with friends, dressed up as characters from Japanese anime Dragon Ball Z. “Seven years ago, I came to Hong Kong to play as a youth representative of Japan in a tournament,” the 25-year-old administrative officer said. “The vibe here is amazing – especially because people are taking off their masks and enjoying the games and fresh air at the same time.” Hong Kong Sevens 2023 - live coverage, day 3 Richard Dubois from Paris was among tourists in the stands. He arrived last month to visit former colleagues and decided to visit the rugby tournament with friends. “The weather is not really nice but the energy inside the stadium is amazing. I’m so happy to see a lot of French residents here dressing up and waving the national flag to support our team,” said Dubois, a 36-year-old social media content manager who will be in the city till next week. “It’s a great event that I can totally stay back for a while, to enjoy being around people. They have nice food and beer,” he added. Oliver Teague, 20, a college student who moved to Hong Kong from New York when he was two, said it was good to see sports events returning since Covid-19 hit three years ago. Teague, dressed as a caveman with his friend, said he started playing rugby when he was 12 and had never missed a Sevens tournament since 2012. “It’s really good to be able to come check things out, particularly the vibe as people go crazy chanting for their favourite teams ,” Teague said. “I really miss the Sevens, to be honest. The last time I was here was 2019 when everything was normal with no masks and social distancing. You have no idea how bad it was for local rugby fans in the last three years,” he added. Despite the cheer, some spectators complained about the lack of free drinking water at Hong Kong Stadium. Jeffrey Joubert, 27, a cafe manager, said he enjoyed every moment of the games, but did not get why there was no free water provided. Sevens has future in Hong Kong despite rule changes, says World Rugby boss “Water should be free for all. But they charge you HK$40 (US$5) for a 20-ounce cup. And there are just not enough drinking fountains,” the Hong Kong-born Frenchman said. Joubert’s mother Irene said the water situation did not make sense when beer was sold slightly cheaper at the stadium than outside. “Whenever you turn around, there are always ladies selling beer. I understand they don’t allow bottles in case people throw them. We don’t normally drink beer starting at 8am and throughout the day.” Beverage options at the stadium include soft drinks and water, both at HK$40 per cup, with beer selling at HK$80 a cup and other drinks ranging from HK$35 to HK$60 per serving. Joanna Wong Sin-ying, 34, noticed the stadium had banned bottled water and had no choice but to buy water for her two young children aged six and eight. “It’s one of those things you need to pay extra for when you go to an event like this. Just like when you go to Ocean Park, the fast food is more expensive than normal. As pricey as it is, I’m still willing to pay,” the marketing manager said.