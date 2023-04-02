Two pedestrians sustained slight injuries after being hit by fragments of concrete that had fallen off from an outer wall of a warehouse in Hong Kong on Sunday. A man and a woman, aged 72 and 47 respectively, were walking along the pavement on Wing Hau Street in Kwai Chung at about 10.34am when part of an outer wall of the Kerry TC Warehouse 2 building crumbled. Pieces of concrete fell to the street below, hitting the two victims. A police spokesman said initial investigation suggested there had been a loud “bang” sound before part of the wall gave way. “The man sustained a minor injury to the head and one of his legs and the woman complained about pain in the waist and shoulders,” the spokesman said. They were conscious and taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung for treatment. The area of the outer wall where the concrete came loose measured about two metres by three metres. The concrete split into fragments upon hitting the ground. Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority reveals concrete slab fell onto patient bed A supervisor, 53, from the building’s management office was arrested by police for allowing an object to fall from height. The Post has approached the Buildings Department for comment. Kerry Logistics responded to an inquiry by the Post with a short statement. “We are fully cooperative in the investigation. Inspection and maintenance have been carried out regularly on the building,” the company said. According to information on the company’s website, the 16-storey warehouse is mainly used for cold storage goods and cargo. It has a total area of more than 490,000 sq ft.