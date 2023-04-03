ChatGPT, created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, has taken the world by storm since its launch in November last year. Photo: AP
ChatGPT, created by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, has taken the world by storm since its launch in November last year. Photo: AP
ChatGPT a worry for universities? Teach students critical thinking, Google parent company chairman tells Hong Kong forum

  • John Hennessy, chairman of Alphabet Inc, asked about AI’s future at inaugural University of Hong Kong President’s Forum
  • Tools such as ChatGPT are powerful, but ability for students to analyse and evaluate information critically will be essential, audience hears

Harvey Kong
Updated: 8:54pm, 3 Apr, 2023

