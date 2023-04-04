Tourists are flocking back to Japan. Photo: AP
Hong Kong tour operators warn of long waits at Japanese airports to clear immigration, customs with residents already caught up in the chaos
- Local travel agencies have been forced to delay hotel check-in times for passengers and amend itineraries for tour groups, industry representatives say
- Problem blamed on an influx of travellers during holiday peak season and manpower shortages at affected airports
