Hong Kong /  Society

Ching Ming Festival: Hongkongers crowd cemetery for grave-sweeping after 3-year tradition drought amid pandemic

  • Waiting time for lifts at the columbarium section at Diamond Hill site can be as long as half an hour
  • Many families thankful for the lifting of gathering ban, which has stifled rituals in recent years

Emily Hung

Updated: 2:36pm, 5 Apr, 2023

Family members brave the rain to burn offerings for their loved ones at Diamond Hill. Photo: Elson Li
