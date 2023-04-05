Singer Kelly Chen poses at her charity sale, which opened on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook/kellychenwailam
Hundreds of Kelly Chen’s Hong Kong fans queue for hours to snap up singer’s handbags, clothes at charity sale
- Proceeds will go to Kelly Chen Children Education Fund, an NGO founded in 2002 to subsidise students from low-income families
- Fans happy at chance to own items belonging to star while supporting children in need
