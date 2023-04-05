ChatGPT has captured the world’s attention since its launch last November. Photo: AFP
ChatGPT has captured the world’s attention since its launch last November. Photo: AFP
Risk of ChatGPT personal data leaks to be monitored, Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog says in wake of Italy’s ban

  • Public urged to read privacy policies, refrain from inputting sensitive information to such tools, but experts say ban unnecessary
  • Italy last week became first Western country to ban ChatGPT while country’s data protection body investigates suspected breach of European privacy regulations

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 9:00pm, 5 Apr, 2023

