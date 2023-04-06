The number of Hong Kong civil servants in their thirties who have quit their jobs has more than tripled over the past five years, with the age group representing the largest volume of resignations among the 194,000-strong service at almost 1,300 last year. According to a Post analysis of official figures provided to legislators, 1,299 civil servants aged 30 to 40 left their jobs during the 2021-22 financial year, accounting for 37 per cent of the 3,734 who quit the service. The number of resignations among the age group also increased by more than three times from the 402 recorded in 2017-18. Hong Kong civil servants fear swifter penalties for errant officers The figures showed 485 civil servants aged 50 to 60 quit their jobs last year, triple the 157 recorded five years earlier. The rate increased by almost five times among those aged 40 to 50 over the period, rising from 185 to 899. The lowest increase in resignations from five years ago was among civil servants aged 20 to 30, which rose 71.2 per cent from 571 to 978. The government told lawmakers those leaving the civil service had cited reasons such as health conditions, family issues, study or new employment opportunities. Breaking down the figures according to government branches showed police recorded the highest number of resignations at 313. The figure accounted for around 0.8 per cent of the force’s more than 38,000 employees. The second-hardest hit branch was the Department of Health, where 297 employees decided to throw in the towel last year. Those leaving the department included 39 dentists, making up 13.4 per cent of all such medical practitioners there and contributing to an ongoing personnel shortage in the public sector. The data also revealed the number of staff who had resigned from the Immigration Department had surged, passing more than 150 compared with 59 the year before. Hong Kong Exco approves 2.5 per cent pay rise for civil servants Meanwhile, the Education Bureau recorded 189 resignations, an increase of nearly 150 per cent from the 76 during the previous year. The number of people who quit RTHK and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department more than tripled compared with the previous year, respectively recording 42 and 252 resignations.