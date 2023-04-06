People walk along Tong Choi Street, where many shops sell pet fish. Photo: Elson Li
HK$1,000 for goldfish photo? Iconic Hong Kong pet market leaves some mainland tourists frustrated over rules on cameras
- Visitors have been warned not to take photos at goldfish market in Mong Kok without getting permission or paying fee
- Flash photography can scare fish and people taking photos can obstruct operations, says shop owner
