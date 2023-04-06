From themed events for children to shopping deals, there will be many events across the city during the long weekend. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong culture
Hong Kong /  Society

Explainer |
Hong Kong’s first long holiday since lifting of Covid curbs: what to do during Easter weekend and how to get around city

  • From themed events for children to shopping deals, the Post gives a rundown of activities between April 7 and 10
  • Songkran festival is set to return, while egg hunt will take place at Kwun Tong Promenade

Connor Mycroft
Connor Mycroft

Updated: 7:07pm, 6 Apr, 2023

From themed events for children to shopping deals, there will be many events across the city during the long weekend. Photo: May Tse
