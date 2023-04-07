Hong Kong ice hockey players Ryan Chu and Yam Yi are concerned about the future of the sport in the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong ice hockey players Ryan Chu and Yam Yi are concerned about the future of the sport in the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

‘We gave it our all … nobody is talking about that’: Hong Kong men’s hockey team bemoans anthem blunder, fears for future if funding cut

  • ‘If our own government does not even support us, the sport will die out,’ says 20-year-old player
  • Athletes worry they may not be able to compete abroad if association loses its status as top sporting body

Wynna Wong

Updated: 11:30am, 7 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong ice hockey players Ryan Chu and Yam Yi are concerned about the future of the sport in the city. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong ice hockey players Ryan Chu and Yam Yi are concerned about the future of the sport in the city. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE