Hong Kong ice hockey players Ryan Chu and Yam Yi are concerned about the future of the sport in the city. Photo: Handout
‘We gave it our all … nobody is talking about that’: Hong Kong men’s hockey team bemoans anthem blunder, fears for future if funding cut
- ‘If our own government does not even support us, the sport will die out,’ says 20-year-old player
- Athletes worry they may not be able to compete abroad if association loses its status as top sporting body
Hong Kong ice hockey players Ryan Chu and Yam Yi are concerned about the future of the sport in the city. Photo: Handout