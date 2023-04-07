Thousands of people queued up for a cross-border shuttle service to visit Macau on Friday morning, hoping to spend their first long weekend since the lifting of all Covid-19 curbs in Hong Kong in the casino hub. Queues for the Golden Bus, the only shuttle service on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, snaked around the Passenger Clearance Building, with families, groups of friends and couples seen carrying suitcases and travel bags to spend their four-day Easter long weekend in the former Portuguese colony. It took a Post reporter more than two and a half hours to cross the border from Hong Kong to Macau, arriving in the city at 12.30pm. One and a half hours were spent waiting for the shuttle bus, with a 40-minute journey to reach the destination and 30 minutes for border clearance in the city. A 70-year-old grandmother, who only gave her surname as Lee, and her seven family members were among the travellers. “I fear it will be very crowded there but I still want to have some fun with my children and grandchildren,” Lee said. “It is my first trip since Hong Kong reopened its border. My last visit to Macau was 10 years ago. I hope to revisit the Ruins of St Paul’s.” Here’s how to spend Easter long weekend in Hong Kong Lily Chan, a 45-year-old clerk, said she and her nine family members planned to spend HK$50,000 during their three-day trip, which included staying at a five-star hotel and plans to buy souvenirs. “I feel happy as it is our first big family trip since the pandemic. We will rest and have some good food,” she said. Hong Kong leader eyes ‘joint tour’ market with Macau, multi-city travel in bay area Bank officer Mary Chan, 25, is heading to the city with her boyfriend. She plans to enjoy a buffet during the two-day trip. “We do shift work so we can only use two days for our trip. We plan to spend up to HK$15,000 as it is our holiday,” Chan said. The Passenger Clearance Building introduced crowd control measures with staff guiding residents when purchasing tickets, while police also patrolled the building. As of 11am, coaches were departing the Hong Kong border to Macau every five minutes, a higher frequency than its usual timetable of 10 to 15 minutes. The mega bridge’s website around noon said the Golden Bus to Macau was “very busy” with an estimated wait time of more than 45 minutes. Macau residents, tourists continue to wear masks; Hong Kong stays policy course Bus tickets between Hong Kong and Macau cost HK$65 per adult between 6am to midnight, while concessionary tickets are priced at HK$33. Between midnight and 6am, adult and concessionary tickets are HK$70 and HK$35 per head respectively. Macau last December scrapped on-arrival mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for arrivals. In January, the city axed a requirement for travellers from Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan to obtain a negative result before entering the city. Hong Kong last December also cancelled its PCR test for arrivals and fully reopened its border with the mainland in February without quarantine, quotas and Covid-19 tests.