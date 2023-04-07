Hundreds of worshippers joined seven religious marches on Good Friday in Hong Kong after organisers received approval by authorities who imposed restrictions placed on most recent public processions, which some said should be scrapped. Residents taking part in six marches held to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ were told they could not wear masks, while all church organisers were required to ensure compliance with the Beijing-imposed national security law. The only procession where the no-mask rule was not enforced was organised by St Philip’s Church in northern Tin Shui Wai, but Reverend Cindy Kwok Che-chin still reminded worshippers that face coverings should only be worn by those feeling unwell. At least two plain-clothes police officers were monitoring the procession, with one checking reporters’ press cards and recording their names. About half of the roughly 100 participants wore masks, as they trailed Kwok and another member of the church who carried a cross on his shoulder. They made 14 stops as they circled the church grounds, reciting scripture and singing hymns. Among the participants was retired civil servant Henry Lai, 69, who was not wearing a mask as he recited passages from the Bible in front of the assembly at the first stop. “Our event only takes place on the premises rather than marching onto the streets, so there are not many restrictions on it,” said Lai, who became a Christian three years ago. “It is great that we can finally resume this important tradition after the pandemic.” Hong Kong protests: 7 religious marches approved by police for Good Friday The processions are an annual tradition for many local churches, but they could not hold them over the past three years due to social-distancing rules enacted during the pandemic. Clerk Helen Shiu Lai-fong, 56, joined the procession with her husband and son. She urged the government to lift all the curbs on public processions, which she described as a restriction of her freedom to practise her religion. “They are not necessary. We join these religious events peacefully and legally,” Shui, who has been a Christian for five years, said. Retired couple Pamela Chan, 61, and Wan Chung, 65, who also took part in the procession, made a similar call. Hong Kong security chief defends new measures to identify rally participants “I think there is no need for the restrictions as we are doing this with the utmost sincerity so nothing illegal will happen,” she said. The restrictions on Friday’s processions were less severe than ones imposed on a protest over a reclamation plan in Tseung Kwan O last month – the first authorised rally since Covid-19 emerged in early 2020. Dozens of participants were required to wear numbered lanyards and were cordoned off from the public. Among other religious marches held across the city, one held on The Peak required worshippers to wear labels with the name of the church, according to police. According to the force’s letters of no objection, all the organisers of the seven processions had to ensure they were in compliance with the laws of Hong Kong, including the one on national security. In the wake of the anti-government protests in 2019, authorities banned face coverings at demonstrations. The total number of participants that organisers pre-registered with the police was up to 430 in all seven marches on Friday, and 59 marshals were needed to ensure public order during the processions.