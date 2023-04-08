Dog lovers walking their pets in West Kowloon last month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Narrow 200m pet access in city park unleashes debate on space for dogs in Hong Kong, as animal-lovers urge authorities to be more inclusive
- Frustration expressed over ‘absolutely ridiculous’ short passageway for dogs at Tsim Sha Tsui’s Centenary Garden, with pets cut off from rest of 4.5 hectare park
- Authorities say they have to balance ‘different opinions’ when increasing pet-friendly areas in parks
