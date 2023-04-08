Hong Kong’s sports minister has pledged to continue funding that allows ice hockey athletes to take part in international competitions and receive training, even if the government decides to cut their association’s budget as a penalty for a recent national anthem blunder. Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung made the assurance on Saturday amid an ongoing war of words between Hong Kong’s sports federation and the city’s ice hockey association over the blunder in February when a protest song was again played instead of the Chinese national anthem . Yeung said the Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association was asked to submit a report in a month’s time detailing plans to improve its governance, otherwise authorities might be forced to cut its funding. Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association hits back at sports federation in anthem row “We don’t really want it to happen that we have to cut some of the budget for the group in the end. Ice hockey athletes need not worry about their funding as we are very supportive of them … They have been working hard and we greatly appreciate their efforts,” Yeung said on a radio programme. “We hope that the association will come up with some measures to improve their governance. But if we have to do it in the end we will ensure that the athletes will be able to continue to participate in international competitions – also their training will not be affected.” But Yeung stopped short of saying whether the government would cut the salaries of the association’s management, only vowing that funding for the group to promote its activities would remain unchanged as the development of sports was important to Hong Kong. “Even if we need to cut the group’s spending, it won’t affect its promotional activities in the community. The government absolutely supports the development of sports in Hong Kong,” he said. “If the association could propose some measures to reform their governance to prevent the national anthem mistake from happening, this matter will be resolved.” Tensions flared after the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday said it had begun the process of suspending the association’s membership, adding the group had shown an “unwillingness and evasiveness” to face the facts following the blunder in February. The federation gave the group a month to provide a written explanation concerning its failure to follow the guidelines on the handling of the national anthem and a road map for improving its corporate governance. Hong Kong ice hockey president denies exit from role over anthem blunder The Hong Kong government has thrown its weight behind the decision, adding it would consider reducing funding to the association as punishment if the federation revoked the group’s membership. “The use of a protest song as our national anthem shouldn’t have happened and this is unacceptable. That’s why we’ve required the association to look into ways of preventing this kind of incident from happening again,” Yeung said. But players were worried they would no longer be able to compete abroad if the association lost its status as a top sporting body. Hong Kong men’s hockey team fears for future if funding cut over anthem blunder The ice hockey group also hit back at the federation on Thursday, arguing it had failed to consider its own role and responsibility in the national anthem blunder, accusing officials of aiming only to prove the association was at fault. In the mix-up on February 28, a song linked to the 2019 anti-government protests was played instead of the Chinese national anthem, “March of the Volunteers”, after Hong Kong beat Iran at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship’s third division in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The sports federation had said it was unclear whether the ice hockey team gave a hard copy of the anthem to the event organisers, a move which it said could have prevented the blunder.