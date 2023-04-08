Tourists visit The Peak during the Easter long weekend. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s status as shopping paradise is fading. Can it bank on Cantonese food to entice tourists?

  • Tourists say local delicacies remain good reason to visit city, but restaurants can still make improvements
  • Residents, business leaders and government are rethinking what makes city stand out as visitors slowly begin to return after end of Covid rules

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:43pm, 8 Apr, 2023

