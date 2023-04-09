A little wet in Kowloon City. Photo: Sam Tsang
A little wet in Kowloon City. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Thailand’s Songkran festival makes a splash in Hong Kong as urban renewal chief pledges to preserve area’s unique characteristics

  • Urban Renewal Authority chief says Kowloon City is home to unique shops selling diverse goods and restaurants celebrating Chaoshan and Thai cultures
  • Hundreds flock to Carpenter Road Park football field in Kowloon City and nearby streets to mark Thai new year festival for the first time in three years

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 6:01pm, 9 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A little wet in Kowloon City. Photo: Sam Tsang
A little wet in Kowloon City. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE