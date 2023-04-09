A little wet in Kowloon City. Photo: Sam Tsang
Thailand’s Songkran festival makes a splash in Hong Kong as urban renewal chief pledges to preserve area’s unique characteristics
- Urban Renewal Authority chief says Kowloon City is home to unique shops selling diverse goods and restaurants celebrating Chaoshan and Thai cultures
- Hundreds flock to Carpenter Road Park football field in Kowloon City and nearby streets to mark Thai new year festival for the first time in three years
A little wet in Kowloon City. Photo: Sam Tsang