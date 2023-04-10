The announcement sparked a wave of support from Hongkongers, Erena So says. Photo: May Tse
The announcement sparked a wave of support from Hongkongers, Erena So says. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong porn actress Erena So in Japan wants to change attitudes to sex, but experts say taboos tough to break

  • Erena So hopes Hongkongers will not disrespect those who act in adult films or sell their own risqué photos
  • When it comes to sex and adult films, Hong Kong is more conservative than Japan or Taiwan, expert says

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The announcement sparked a wave of support from Hongkongers, Erena So says. Photo: May Tse
The announcement sparked a wave of support from Hongkongers, Erena So says. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE