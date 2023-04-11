The Heung Yuen Wai control point will be used for the transfer of bodies. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong set to resume transfer of dead for burial in mainland China ‘this week’, with authorities carrying out trial run at border crossing
- Heung Yuen Wai border control point will be used to start clearing the backlog of bodies, say transport sector representatives
- At least 200 bodies awaiting burial on the mainland are stuck in Hong Kong, at coffin homes and public mortuaries, Post reported earlier
